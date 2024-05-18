Jets' Breakout Candidate Survives O-line Overhaul, Assumes Starting Role
His first career start came in Week 3 as a rookie.
One year later, Joe Tippmann is an unquestioned starter on the New York Jets' offensive line. The 2023 second-round draft pick sits atop the depth chart at center heading into his second season as a pro.
Tippmann, one of only two holdovers amongst the Jets' revamped starting five, has flashed the potential to become one of the league's better players at his position, and Pro Football Focus suggests the Wisconsin product will take the next step in 2024. Identifying one breakout candidate for each of the 16 AFC teams, PFF chose Tippmann to represent the Jets.
From PFF's Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams:
"It’s never easy for a rookie center to assimilate into the pros, especially when you cycle through working with six quarterbacks. Tippmann started and ended well, amassing four games with an overall grade of at least 71.5. With Joe Douglas adding Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Olu Fashanu, Tippmann should benefit because of his surroundings, not to mention working with Aaron Rodgers — who’s seen a good center or two."
After being limited to only six total snaps, all of which came on special teams, over the first two weeks of his rookie campaign, Tippmann initially broke into the Jets' lineup at right guard. After four starts there, the 23-year-old interior lineman slid over into the center spot when veteran starter Connor McGovern was lost to a long-term injury.
The No. 43 overall selection was drafted as a center in 2023 with his position versatility likely making Tippmann more attractive to New York general manager Joe Douglas than other prospects.
Although forced to miss a Week 8 game against the Giants due to a quad injury, Tippmann displayed the necessary durability in the trenches. Returning in Week 9, he started every game at center the rest of the way. The 6-foot-5 Tippmann totaled 852 offensive snaps on the way to earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team.