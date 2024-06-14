New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Is Officially Oldest NFL Player
The New York Jets could not be more excited to get the 2024 NFL season underway. Aaron Rodgers will be back on the field and the team will be able to put the brutal season-opening injury behind them.
Last offseason at this time, the excitement surrounding the Jets was at an all-time high. Just four snaps into his first offensive possession, Rodgers went dowh for the season with a torn Achillies.
Now, the 40-year-old quarterback is ready to create new memories in New York. He'll be making those memories officially being the oldest player in the NFL.
Rodgers will turn 41 on December 2. It's hard to believe that he's been in the league for so long, but he has been a dynamic superstar each and every season since taking over the Green Bay Packers' starting job from Brett Favre.
Even at his age, Rodgers is expected to bounce back strong from such a serious injury. He is facing enormous pressure to get back to performing as his MVP level of play from a few years back.
While it may be too much to expect MVP contention, Rodgers has always found ways to overcome obstacles throughout his career. Whether it not being recruited heavily out of high school, to being drafted behind Favre, to tearing his Achillies, nothing is going to stop him from achieving success.
He wants to bring success to the Jets and will not rest until he's able to accomplish those goals.
New York has also done an amazing job of adding talent around their superstar quarterback. Going out and signing wide receiver Mike Williams was a huge move. Garrett Wilson and Williams will be a lethal one-two punch.
Outside of those two players, Rodgers still has one of his former targets from his time with the Packers. Allen Lazard is back for another year and will be looking to revitalize his career after a dud of a 2023 season. Malachi Corley is also on the roster after being acquired in the 2024 NFL Draft.
All of the pieces are in place for the legendary quarterback. The Jets simply need him to play at a high level.
Even while turning 41 during the upcoming campaign, Rodgers should be able to live up to the hype. New York should be a playoff time, assuming no other disasters take place.
Expect to see the 40-year-old quarterback start the season strong and to finish the season as a 41-year-old the same way.