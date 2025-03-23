Jets Predicted To Make Easy Choice With 24-Year-Old Star
The New York Jets will have some decisions to make over the next few months but there will be at least one very easy one.
New York -- as well as each other franchises across the league -- will have to make decisions on fifth-year options for players who were selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft. The Jets picked both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson in the 2022 NFL Draft so there will be some easy decisions to make.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker made a list of predictions for fifth-year options for each first-rounder from the 2022 NFL Draft. Unsurprisingly, he predicted that the Jets will pick up Gardner's option.
"Pick No. 4 — CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets: Picked up, likely extension," Locker said. "Gardner had to be ecstatic watching Derek Stingley Jr. not only get paid but also get his money before him. The fourth overall pick has indisputably become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, leading qualified cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (91.9) and forced incompletion rate (24.7 percent) over the past three years. Expect Gardner to receive at least $30.5 million annually on a blockbuster new deal."
Gardner is one of the best overall corners in football. The Jets should be looking for a way to keep Gardner around on an extension right now rather than anything else. At the very least, picking up the fifth-year option is an obvious choice.
