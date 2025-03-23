Jets 26-Year-Old Shares Why New York Is ‘Perfect Fit’
The New York Jets have made a handful of moves this offseason with the signing of Justin Fields being the move that has gotten the most buzz of the offseason.
While this is the case, the deal with Fields isn't the Jets' only solid move. The Jets were looking for a way to improve the offensive line and went out and signed former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Josh Myers. One thing that stands out about Myers is the fact that he played college ball with Fields and Garrett Wilson at Ohio State.
Myers opened up about why the Jets were the "perfect fit" for him in free agency, as shared by Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot.
"I spoke with my agent a lot about where we wanted to end up landing," Myers said. "The more we talked about it and the more we thought about it, the more the Jets just seemed like the perfect fit. For one, just everything I've got with Justin (Fields), just the camaraderie we have. Also, we like the direction the team's going in and we're really excited for it...
"I actually FaceTimed him as soon as I found out," Myers said of Fields. "He was, he was pumped. He was coming back from Dubai. I'm super pumped to play with him again."
There's more work to do, but the Jets have been off to a good start in free agency. Fields was a good pick up and making him as comfortable as possible should be a priority.
