Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Replace Aaron Rodgers With 25-Year-Old Steelers Star

Aaron Rodgers may be done in New York.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are likely to look to replace quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. While Rodgers wasn't bad in 2024, the team was horrendous and some of the blame falls on the quarterback.

Brian Costello of the New York Post recently predicted the Jets would replace the aforementioned Rodgers with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Fields spent three years with the Chicago Bears before being moved to the Steelers last offseason.

“I think the Jets are going to move on from Rodgers. They could have Tyrod Taylor as their bridge quarterback. Or they could try to find the next reclamation project," Costello wrote. "When looking through first-round picks from recent drafts who may be able to put it together in the right situation, one name jumps out to me — Justin Fields.

"The talent is there. Are the Jets team the right one to bring it out of him? That’s a fair question. But the Jets are going to consider Arthur Smith for their head coaching opening. Smith, who flamed out after two years as the Falcons’ head coach, is Fields’ current offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Could those two team up in New York?”

In an attempt to get younger and look to the future, Fields would be a clear upgrade for the Jets. In his short NFL career, he's shown serious promise and potential both as a runner and as a passer.

Fields will likely be a hot commodity in the quarterback market this offseason. There are very few talented signal callers in the NFL Draft or free agency.

More NFL: Odds Makers Predict Jets' Aaron Rodgers To Land With AFC Powerhouse

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News