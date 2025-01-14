Jets Predicted To Replace Aaron Rodgers With 25-Year-Old Steelers Star
The New York Jets are likely to look to replace quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. While Rodgers wasn't bad in 2024, the team was horrendous and some of the blame falls on the quarterback.
Brian Costello of the New York Post recently predicted the Jets would replace the aforementioned Rodgers with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Fields spent three years with the Chicago Bears before being moved to the Steelers last offseason.
“I think the Jets are going to move on from Rodgers. They could have Tyrod Taylor as their bridge quarterback. Or they could try to find the next reclamation project," Costello wrote. "When looking through first-round picks from recent drafts who may be able to put it together in the right situation, one name jumps out to me — Justin Fields.
"The talent is there. Are the Jets team the right one to bring it out of him? That’s a fair question. But the Jets are going to consider Arthur Smith for their head coaching opening. Smith, who flamed out after two years as the Falcons’ head coach, is Fields’ current offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Could those two team up in New York?”
In an attempt to get younger and look to the future, Fields would be a clear upgrade for the Jets. In his short NFL career, he's shown serious promise and potential both as a runner and as a passer.
Fields will likely be a hot commodity in the quarterback market this offseason. There are very few talented signal callers in the NFL Draft or free agency.
