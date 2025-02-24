Jets Urged To Bring Back Projected $25.5 Million Duo
What will the New York Jets do in free agency this offseason?
We are about one month away from free agency beginning across the league. New York obviously will have a lot of decisions to make. To this point, most of the Jets talk has been about Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams. There are plenty of other guys to talk about as well.
New York likely will look to bring in new pieces but there are internal players to worry about as well. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt urged New York to go out and re-sign Jamien Sherwood and Morgan Moses.
"In (CJ Mosley’s) absence, Sherwood stepped up and had a breakout season, finishing third in the NFL in tackles and 10th in run-play tackling as PFF had him graded as the 14th-best linebacker," Rosenblatt said. "He should have a market in free agency, but it is a relatively stacked free agent class at the position (Zack Baun, Dre Greenlaw, Bobby Wagner, Nick Bolton, Lavonte David). PFF projects Sherwood to get just a two-year, $15.5 million contract, perfectly reasonable for a rising 25-year-old...
"Moses is likely on the decline and dealt with a bevy of injury issues in 2024, but he is still at least a league-average tackle when healthy and a respected veteran in a locker room in need of leadership. He can serve as an affordable stopgap solution for the one spot on the offensive line that doesn’t have a clearly defined starter in 2025. The Jets are set at left tackle (Olu Fashanu), left guard (John Simpson), center (Joe Tippmann) and right guard (Alijah Vera-Tucker). It wouldn’t be the worst plan to keep Moses around for one more year and bring in a rookie to develop. PFF projects Moses for a two-year, $10 million contract."
Neither of these price tags is very high. The Jets are going to have a lot of turnover this offseason but keeping Sherwood and Moses would be a good way to keep some sort of continuity.