5 QBs Jets Should Consider This Offseason

Last offseason, the New York Jets knew they needed a better quarterback. They opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers, only to replace him with Justin Fields. That plan backfired.

Now the Jets enter the offseason in a similar position. So, who should the Jets consider this time around? Below, we evaluate five potential solutions in the Big Apple.

Will Levis

Certainly not the first person who comes to mind as a potential quarterback replacement.

There was a time when Levis was viewed as a future starting QB. Yet, once the Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they understandably moved forward with Cam Ward instead.

Levis didn't even get a chance to compete last season. He ended up undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in July. Now expected to be fully healed, Levis could provide a spark in 2026, as he has a strong arm that would hold up well, even in the high winds at MetLife Stadium.

Of course, he's far from a finished product. The 27-year-old would likely be best paired with a young QB who will need more development too.

Yet, with Levis headed into the final year of his contract, it's possible the Jets could land the 33rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by sending a mid-round selection to Tennessee. As a buy-low candidate, Levis could still offer star potential, much like the gamble they took on Fields a season ago.

Davis Mills

Another trade candidate, the Jets would have to work out a deal with the Houston Texans here. After seeing how much C.J. Stroud struggled in the playoffs, Houston may be hesitant to move on. Yet, since the 27-year-old is on an expiring contract, he may not have much of a long-term future in Texas.

A strong enough trade offer could pry Mills away, and there should be plenty of interest in the QB who led Houston to a 3-0 record in 2025. He'd complete just 57.2% of his passes while averaging 239.6 yards per game with 5 TD and 1 interception.

While his stat line didn't jump off the page, Mills led the team to wins over a pair of playoff participants, beating the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars while largely playing mistake-free football. There may be better options out there, but the Jets could luck into a potential starting quarterback at a fraction of the typical cost.

Mac Jones

One of the most popular trade candidates of the upcoming offseason, there's no guarantee the San Francisco 49ers are open to business when it comes to parting with Mac Jones. He did an excellent job filling in when Brock Purdy's injuries sidelined him this season.

Jones played a huge role in the 49ers returning to the playoffs by leading them to a 5-3 record. He did so by completing a career-high 69.6% of his passes for an average of 268.8 yards per game. The 27-year-old former first-round pick tallied 13 TD and 6 interceptions in the process, finishing with both the highest touchdown rate and lowest interception rate in his career.

In other words, Jones may have figured something out in San Francisco last season. If I was the Jets, I'd be curious to find out whether his success can translate to New York too. If so, they may have their new franchise quarterback.

Malik Willis

How about a strong-armed mobile weapon that can do damage through the air and with his legs? Sounds enticing?

For Jets fans, it probably sounds all too similar to Fields. We can understand why there would be some hesitation here.

However, no two players are the same, and Willis has spent the past two seasons learning from Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love. Unlike the other options on this list, the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent, so New York wouldn't have to part with any draft picks.

When Willis has been pushed into duty, he's been superb. The former third-round pick has completed 78.7% of his passes for 972 yards, 6 TDs and zero interceptions. But he didn't just impress with his arm. Willis is a true dual threat who racked up 261 rushing yards and three TD too, leading the Packers to a 2-1 record in the process.

There could be a lot of untapped potential here, but as one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market, Willis could be looking at a similar market to the one Fields faced last season. Spotrac projects Willis' salary at $10.6 million per year. Are the Jets prepared to pay that price again? This time, Willis may be worth it.

Kyler Murray

Okay, so if none of the previous options brought comfort, perhaps a two-time Pro Bowler who was once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft will. There was a time when Murray was drawing comparisons to a smaller, yet more agile Patrick Mahomes.

Though, Murray never really reached his full potential in Arizona, where he's led his team to the playoffs just once in seven seasons of play. With yet another coaching change underway in Arizona, they may be willing to part with the 28-year-old dual threat QB.

Plus, since Murray has a $53.2 million cap hit in 2026, the Cardinals may be eager to move some money off their books as they look for a better solution under center. Meanwhile, the Jets, who are projected to have over $80 million in cap space, may be more than willing to see if Murray can develop into the superstar he never became in Arizona.

With such a large cap hit and Murray coming off a down season in which he started just five games, the Cardinals won't be able to fetch much for their former franchise QB. But the Cardinals' loss could lead to major gains for a Jets team that won't have a chance to draft the top quarterback or find a proven player in NFL free agency either.

