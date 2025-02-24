Jets 24-Year-Old Takes Stance On Aaron Rodgers
One thing that has been interesting to follow although the offseason is how the National Football League world has responded to the news that the New York Jets will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
New York announced that Rodgers won’t be the team’s quarterback in 2025 and that unsurprisingly has led to a wide range of opinions. A handful of former teammates of Rodgers’ have come to his defense. Fellow Jets quarterback Jordan Travis is the latest to come to Rodgers’ defense.
TMZ shared a video of Rodgers addressing the news for the first time and talking about his future. Travis responded to the video by saying: "8 is a great person. The narrative is crazy."
Rodgers has had a less rosy perception throughout the media so far this offseason. He’s a future Hall of Famer who had 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and was seemingly loved by his teammates. The Jets announced that they are moving on from Rodgers but it certainly doesn't seem like that was a universal decision, at least throughout his teammates.
Things may not have worked out between Rodgers and the Jets across their two-season partnership, but that doesn’t mean that it was all bad. Rodgers brought a lot of excitement to New York and hopefully he finds success elsewhere if he decides to keep playing. Free agency will kick off in March and we should find out more about Rodgers' plans before then.
