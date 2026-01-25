Early Jets Free Agency Rumor Points to Lions LB

The New York Jets are loaded with salary cap space, but who could the team look to add this offseason?

It's still very early in the offseason. The AFC and NFC Championship Games will be played on Sunday and then the league will be one game away from the offseason really getting started. For the Jets, they have holes all over the roster after going 3-14 in 2025. It's a bit early to really know how the team could bring to town, but EssentiallySports' Tony Pauline reported that linebacker Alex Anzalone could be an option in free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"When Aaron Glenn was announced as head coach of the New York Jets last year, there were rumors of an exodus by Detroit Lions players who wanted to join their old defensive coordinator," Pauline wrote. "Rumors were that the Jets would sign linebacker Derrick Barnes in free agency, but the Lions gave him a contract right before he was about to hit the market. A rumored trade of another linebacker, Alex Anzalone, never occurred.

The Jets need to add more

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Talk of Lions players following Aaron Glenn to New York isn’t new, but word in Frisco says the odds are high that Anzalone, the nine-year veteran who will become a free agent in March, will be playing for the Jets in 2026. Anzalone is not expected to return to Detroit, and he’s close with 'AG' and wants to reunite with his former defensive coordinator. A reunion is more likely, given the Jets’ need at linebacker, as Anzalone brings the talent, leadership, and intensity the team needs at the position."

Anzalone is 31 years old and is a nine-year National Football League veteran. He spent the last five seasons with the Detroit Lions and overlapped with Aaron Glenn for four seasons from 2021 through the 2024 season. Glenn exited to take over as the Jets' head coach ahead of the 2025 season. In 2025, Anzalone had one interception, nine passes defended, 2 1/2 sacks, and 95 total tackles in 16 games.

He's someone with experience playing in Glenn's system. If he's an option, he's someone the Jets absolutely should consider.

More NFL: Jets Linked to Super Bowl-Winning OC After Tanner Engstrand Role Change