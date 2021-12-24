Jets Activate Two Players Off COVID-19 List

The New York Jets activated special teams standout Justin Hardee and receiver Jeff Smith from the COVID list before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

There are still 18 other players on New York's COVID list, but this is certainly a step in the right direction, adding two players back to the fold before Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

That said, Jets head coach Robert Saleh (who tested positive for the virus earlier in the week) told reporters Friday that he doesn't anticipate that the team will activate any other players before Sunday's game.

Considering Corey Davis (season-ending surgery) and Elijah Moore (quad, COVID-19) are both out this week—and Jamison Crowder (calf) could sit on Sunday as well—Smith is a key addition for New York's offense.

He'll join Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims as the healthy receivers at quarterback Zach Wilson's disposal against Jacksonville's defense.

Smith has played in nine games this year, hauling in six passes in that span for a total of 98 receiving yards. Last year, the 24-year-old appeared in 12 games, making four starts and catching 17 passes for 167 yards through the air.

Hardee will be a huge boost for New York's special teams group as well. The veteran was signed in free agency this past offseason and has played in at least 75 percent of special teams snaps in each of the first 13 games of this season before he was sidelined last week against Miami.

The former Saints standout has nine stops on special teams this year, leading the team.

