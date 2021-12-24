Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets' WR Jamison Crowder Could Be Out Sunday Against Jaguars

    New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder might be out against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a calf injury that's kept him out of practice this week
    Author:

    As if the Jets were facing enough adversity this week with their COVID-19 outbreak, one of New York's most reliable wideouts could be sidelined with an injury as well. 

    Jamison Crowder sat out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, nursing a calf injury.

    Tight ends coach Ron Middleton—who is running the team while head coach Robert Saleh is out with COVID-19—was asked earlier this week if Crowder's injury could keep him out on Sunday against the Jaguars.

    "You know, could be, could not be," Middleton told reporters on Wednesday. "At this point I’m not at liberty to say. I’m going to talk to the trainer and see how it progresses. But right now I don’t have knowledge of that."

    Cornerback Bryce Hall (non-COVID illness) and safety Elijah Riley (concussion) were the only other players listed on New York's injury report to sit out of both practices this week. That, of course, doesn't include the slew of players impacted by this COVID outbreak.

    READ: Jets' Joe Flacco, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Latest to Test Positive Amid Outbreak

    Crowder, 28, was the Jets' leading receiver last year, settling into a different role in 2021 after the additions of free agent Corey Davis and second-round pick Elijah Moore. Both those two receivers are currently out, though. Davis underwent season-ending surgery on a core muscle a few weeks ago and Moore is on injured reserve with a quad injury (he's also on the reserve/COVID-19 list).

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Over 11 games this year, Crowder leads the Jets with 50 receptions, racking up 431 receiving yards with two touchdowns . 

    If he can't play on Sunday, that leaves Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims as the only healthy wideouts that have more than 10 targets this season. 

    Even the tight end room has been hit by injuries recently. Ryan Griffin—who had a reception in all 14 games leading up to this week—is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. 

    It's safe to say Sunday will be a test for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, lining up under center without several starters and key contributors in each position group on offense. 

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets WR Jamison Crowder warms up
    News

    Jets' WR Jamison Crowder Could Be Out Sunday Against Jaguars

    35 seconds ago
    Jets backup QB Joe Flacco warms up
    News

    Jets' Joe Flacco, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Latest to Test Positive Amid Outbreak

    9 hours ago
    Safeties Kai Nacua and Will Parks
    News

    Depleted By COVID-19 and Injuries, Jets Bolster Secondary With Veteran Defensive Backs

    15 hours ago
    Jets head coach Robert Saleh walking off field
    News

    How the Jets Are Handling Their COVID-19 Outbreak

    Dec 22, 2021
    Jets head coach Robert Saleh on sideline
    News

    Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID-19

    Dec 22, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson evades tackle vs. Miami Dolphins
    News

    Injuries, Personnel Continue to Spurt Wilson's Growth in Jets' Offense

    Dec 22, 2021
    Jets TE Ryan Griffin points for first down
    News

    Jets' Ryan Griffin Out For Rest of Season With Knee Injury

    Dec 21, 2021
    Jets rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Michael Carter II
    News

    Jets' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues to Grow

    Dec 21, 2021