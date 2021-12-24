Jets' WR Jamison Crowder Could Be Out Sunday Against Jaguars

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder might be out against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a calf injury that's kept him out of practice this week

As if the Jets were facing enough adversity this week with their COVID-19 outbreak, one of New York's most reliable wideouts could be sidelined with an injury as well.

Jamison Crowder sat out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, nursing a calf injury.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton—who is running the team while head coach Robert Saleh is out with COVID-19—was asked earlier this week if Crowder's injury could keep him out on Sunday against the Jaguars.

"You know, could be, could not be," Middleton told reporters on Wednesday. "At this point I’m not at liberty to say. I’m going to talk to the trainer and see how it progresses. But right now I don’t have knowledge of that."

Cornerback Bryce Hall (non-COVID illness) and safety Elijah Riley (concussion) were the only other players listed on New York's injury report to sit out of both practices this week. That, of course, doesn't include the slew of players impacted by this COVID outbreak.

Crowder, 28, was the Jets' leading receiver last year, settling into a different role in 2021 after the additions of free agent Corey Davis and second-round pick Elijah Moore. Both those two receivers are currently out, though. Davis underwent season-ending surgery on a core muscle a few weeks ago and Moore is on injured reserve with a quad injury (he's also on the reserve/COVID-19 list).

Over 11 games this year, Crowder leads the Jets with 50 receptions, racking up 431 receiving yards with two touchdowns .

If he can't play on Sunday, that leaves Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims as the only healthy wideouts that have more than 10 targets this season.

Even the tight end room has been hit by injuries recently. Ryan Griffin—who had a reception in all 14 games leading up to this week—is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury.

It's safe to say Sunday will be a test for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, lining up under center without several starters and key contributors in each position group on offense.

