Why No Team Is Better Equipped For Deebo Samuel Trade Than Jets

New York has what it takes to trade for Deebo Samuel. The question is, will San Francisco make him available after he requested a trade...

When a player like Deebo Samuel becomes available—whether the 49ers will actually trade him or not—countless teams will have varying levels of interest.

We're talking about a top-tier playmaker in this league, a receiver capable of doing damage in so many different ways between the lines that's coming off a career year.

Of all the organizations that will reach out to San Francisco about Samuel's availability after the receiver requested a trade, one stands out above the rest that's in the best position to make a deal.

The Jets.

New York has made it clear this offseason that they're actively trying to acquire a top receiver. They pursued practically every talented wideout that was available earlier this offseason, coming up just short in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes. They project to pick a wide receiver as early as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft as well, if they can't add a player at the position on the trade market.

This isn't just due diligence or wishful thinking. The Jets want to trade for a receiver because they have the resources to finalize an agreement. They've accumulated a surplus of draft capital, they have financial flexibility to sign a wideout to a long-term deal and they have a spot for them to shine in their offense, complementing a wide receiver room that already includes Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.

New York has four picks in the first two rounds of this month's draft. The organization is strapped with a total of nine selections in the first five rounds. That means they have the picks necessary to acquire a player like Samuel, a receiver that will net a return equivalent to a "king's ransom," per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Teams like the Packers, Chiefs, Saints, Falcons and many more all make sense when it comes to pursuing Samuel. It's debatable, but only the Jets can present San Francisco with the best possible offer while also affording Samuel's services going forward.

Not to mention the fact that both Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and head coach Robert Saleh are familiar with Samuel, working with him during their time with the 49ers' coaching staff.

Before Jets fans get too excited, remember that Samuel being traded is far from a foregone conclusion.

In fact, a source told the New York Post's Brian Costello that the Jets do not believe the 49ers will trade the disgruntled star. The Athletic's Connor Hughes added that while the Jets will be "all over this" if San Francisco begins listening to possible trade offers, the 49ers currently have zero intention of trading him.

If San Francisco does honor Samuel's request, moving the playmaker this offseason, expect the Jets to be one of the finalists. In the end, it'll depend on whether or not general manager Joe Douglas wants to make the deal happen, because he certainly has the ammunition to get it done.

