Jets' Robert Saleh Plans For 'Miserable' Experience, Likely to Miss Game With COVID-19

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh will likely miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is preparing to miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

"We're proceeding as if I won't coach on Sunday," Saleh told reporters on Friday via Zoom. "If I do come up with two negatives, it would be an easy adjustment. But we're operating as if I will not be there Sunday."

Saleh said that he reached out to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who previously missed a game this year after contracting COVID. Saled recalled Stefanski assuring him that everything would be fine leading up to kickoff, with most meetings already conducted virtually.

The game on Sunday, however, would be a different story.

"Sunday is going to be miserable,” Stefanski told Saleh.

"So, I’m looking for misery," Saleh said, cracking a smile.

Saleh added that four of his children have tested positive for COVID, but are free of symptoms. The head coach initially had symptoms when he first tested positive, but he was in good spirits on Friday, saying he felt "good."

In Saleh's place, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will lead Gang Green into battle. Middleton, who played 10 years in the NFL and has been coaching since 1997, has been running practices this week, preparing in earnest for his first head coaching opportunity.

The Jets will be missing far more than just their head coach on Sunday, though. New York has 16 players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list after activating two players—Justin Hardee and Jeff Smith—on Friday.

That list includes several starters, like defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, safety Ashtyn Davis, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and cornerback Michael Carter II.

"Everyone has to go through adversity," Saleh said. "I think, just watching practice, talking to the guys, going through staff meetings and just jumping in and out of all the different individual meetings, guys are in a great place. They’re practicing hard, fully expect them to go out and give it everything they’ve got, because at the end of the day, that’s what we’re judged on, is to be able to go out on the football field, put out our absolute best effort and whatever the result is, it is.

"Adversity is what shapes everything. Obviously, this whole season has been filled with adversity, and why not finish it with a little bit more."

READ: How the Jets Are Handling Their COVID-19 Outbreak

New York is in an unprecedented position particularly within their secondary. With Davis and Sharrod Neasman both on the COVID list, and Elijah Riley ruled out with a concussion, New York didn't have a single healthy safety on their roster.

That means rookie corner Jason Pinnock, along with two new faces that were picked up this week—veterans Will Park and Kai Nacua—will play on Sunday.

Saleh's parting message on Friday was that this unusual circumstance opens doors for other players to step up and make an impact. In the defensive backs room and across this roster, these players can take advantage of a rare opportunity and help their team in pursuit of their fourth victory of the season.

"Yes, COVID is absolutely tragic. I don’t want to mitigate that. But through tragedy, there’s always opportunity," Saleh explained. "There’s a bunch of guys who, at that safety position, are getting the opportunity that they would not have had. So, we’re excited for these guys to get those opps, but it is. [Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich] said it yesterday. It’s new territory. It’s definitely new territory."



MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.