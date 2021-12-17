Denzel Mims Eager to Prove Himself Over Jets' Final Four Games

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking to end the regular season on a high note after his COVID-19 case and penalties against the New Orleans Saints.

It's been a difficult year for Denzel Mims.

From illnesses to a constant struggle for playing time and trade deadline speculation, the second-year wideout has been unable to develop into the receiver the Jets hoped they were getting in the second round back in 2020.

And yet, no matter what has happened up to this point—even Mims' two costly penalties in the first half against the Saints last Sunday—the Jets have four games remaining on their schedule. That's four games for Mims to go out there and show why he is deserving of a bigger role on this offense in 2022 and beyond.

"It's very important," Mims told reporters on Thursday. "It's an opportunity for myself to go out there and show what I can do, show the world, show myself, show the coaches."

Entering Week 15, Mims has played in eight games thus far, hauling in just eight passes for 133 receiving yards. Since the regular season began, he's missed time with COVID-19 and watched from the sidelines on multiple occasions as other wideouts played ahead of him.

But those negative experiences haven't changed the way Mims views himself between the lines. In fact, he's as confident as ever.

"I think I'm a very good player," he said. "I don't think too many people dislike me. It will be shown, I just gotta keep moving forward, just keep staying positive."

Mims' two penalties in Gang Green's loss to the Saints (illegal use of hands followed by illegal formation) have been a frequent topic of conversation this week. Head coach Robert Saleh articulated his frustration after the game, mentioning that the 23-year-old needs to be better going forward.

Saleh circled back a few days later, assuring that Mims has proven he has what it takes to bounce back with his work ethic and mentality off the field.

"No one’s lost faith in him," Saleh said. "You guys know me, I’ve said it a million times, players are three years. You give them three years, and he’ll figure it out. But you’ve got to reciprocate and kind of grind. And I think Mimsy will do that."

With Elijah Moore nursing a quad injury and Corey Davis out for the rest of the season, it still looks like Mims will be on the receiving end of snaps for the final four games of the year, starting Sunday against the Dolphins.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur pointed out that Mims has a fresh week each time out, a chance to flush a poor performance or in this case, his ill-advised decisions that led to penalties.

That in mind, LaFleur believes that the most important thing for Mims is to focus on today, staying present and striving to find the results he's been looking for.

"I know it’s cliche but what’s critical is what he goes out there and does today and gets himself prepared to have success on Sunday," LaFleur said. "That’s what a lot of young guys are learning that the success doesn’t just show up on Sunday, it is what you do every single day of the week."

It sounds like Mims is already living by that mentality. He's focusing solely on the present.

"Just stay hungry," he said. "I just want to worry about Miami and try to do everything I can to get myself ready for Sunday and make sure I'm doing everything right to be ready."

