Jets' Path to First Win Gets Tougher As Three More Players Land on Injured Reserve

The winless Jets need all the help they can get if they want to avoid finishing the season 0-16. Three of the final four teams New York will face to wrap up their schedule are in postseason contention.

Unfortunately for New York, starting on Sunday in Seattle, three more Jets (including two starters) have been placed on the injured reserve.

Rookie safety Ashtyn Davis (foot), right guard Greg Van Roten (toe) and defensive back Bennett Jackson (hamstring) are the latest to land on the IR. All three players sustained their injuries on Sunday in New York's debilitating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier this week, Jets head coach Adam Gase revealed that Davis, Jackson and Van Roten are each in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season.

The three contributors join the likes of linebacker Brian Cashman, kicker Sam Ficken, safety Bradley McDougal, running back La'Mical Perine and cornerback Brian Poole on the injured reserve.

One name that used to be on that list is corner Bless Austin. New York officially activated Austin, along with tight end Trevon Wesco, off the IR on Saturday. Austin, who hasn't played since Week 9 due to a neck injury, was designated to return to practice earlier this week and will provide a much-needed boost at cornerback on Sunday.

Those weren't the only roster moves the Jets made prior to Sunday's showdown in Seattle. New York signed wide receiver Lawrence Cager and safety Saquan Hampton off the practice squad while elevating linebacker Noah Dawkins and wideout Jaleel Scott to the active roster.

Davis and Van Roten are big losses for a team that's yet to secure its first victory. Van Roten had played in every single offensive snap in New York's first 11 games before exiting last Sunday's game early due to injury. Davis has been effective in the secondary, starting every game at safety since McDougal got hurt in Week 7.

Keep an eye on former Jets safety Jamal Adams on Sunday. Left guard Alex Lewis is still out on New York's non-football injury list so the Jets could struggle on the offensive line, especially with Van Roten sidelined as well.

