Jets' Wide Receiver Injury Woes Have Returned

It took until Week 9 for all three of the Jets' starting wide receivers to play together in a single game.

After four consecutive contests with Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims available, New York's offense is at risk of having just one of those weapons this weekend in Seattle.

Not only is Mims already ruled out as the rookie deals with a family emergency in his home state of Texas, but Crowder popped up on New York's injury report midway through the week and is now listed as questionable for Sunday.

"We’re going to be evaluating Crowder at the beginning of practice with a calf, he would be questionable at the moment, so his game status really could be up in the air," Jets head coach Adam Gase said in a Zoom call on Friday morning.

Jets Brace For DK Metcalf, Plan to 'Defend Him By Committee'

Meanwhile, Perriman has been limited in practice all week with a lingering shoulder injury. Gase didn't mention the wideout, however, when he ran through who will be out and questionable this week.

Through 12 games, and 12 losses, Crowder is leading the Jets with 503 receiving yards. The veteran slot receiver snagged two touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Darnold this past Sunday in the Jets' heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was Darnold's first multi-touchdown performance since Week 15 of last season.

Perriman and Mims are close behind Crowder with 374 and 324 respectively. Mims has had 40-plus receiving yards in each of his first six games after debuting in Week 7.

Jets' Denzel Mims Ruled Out vs. Seahawks Due to Family Emergency

Losing two of those would be a massive blow for an offense that's established some momentum in recent weeks. After scoring more than 17 points only one time through New York's first eight games, the Jets have dropped 27 or 28 in three of their last four contests.

"It’s not ideal, but you know, there’s nothing anybody can really do about it,' Gase said. "I mean it’s unfortunate, especially with [Crowder] being our best guy, most consistent guy, a guy that we really rely on. If we lose him, that’s a tough one."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.