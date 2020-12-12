Jets Are 'Looking Forward' to Facing Jamal Adams For the First Time

The Seattle Seahawks safety will face his former team for the first time on Sunday

Former Jets safety Jamal Adams made it clear this week that while he's loving his new home in Seattle, he's got no hard feelings toward his former team.

Adams, New York's first-rounder in 2017 that was traded to the Seahawks in a blockbuster prior to this season, told reporters that he has "nothing but respect to the Jets organization." He even prays the franchise turns it around because in his eyes, the fan base deserves postseason. contention.

So while Adams is eager for pregame hugs and friendly competition between the lines fresh off a contentious breakup, how are members of the Jets feeling about lining up against a familiar face?

Ahead of their first meeting since Adams' departure in July, the consensus from both players and coaches is that the safety poses quite a challenge—as one of the best at his position in the game—but everyone is looking forward to sharing the field with him again.

"He does everything really well. He attacks the run, rushes the passer better than most, so we’re just going to have to be aware of where he is," Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said in a Zoom call on Thursday. "Obviously it’s a little bit different seeing him on the other side and scouting him and doing all those things, but we’re looking forward to going against him."

In his first eight games with his new team, after three seasons in green and white, Adams has been an absolute nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, wreaking havoc in the backfield.

He's recorded at least one sack in all but two games this season, entering Week 14 with 7.5 on the year. That means he needs just one more to break the single-season record for most sacks by a defensive back (eight by the Cardinals’ Adrian Wilson in 2005).

Adams has 58 tackles this season along with 12 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss, anchoring a Seahawks defense poised for a deep playoff run this winter.

"He’s done a good job, especially in their blitz packages, doing really well versus first and second down, definitely a nightmare for anybody that he’s going against even when he’s not pressuring," Jets head coach Adam Gase said this week. "We’ve watched it, everybody here has watched it for multiple years. He takes advantage of matchups when he gets matched up on tight ends and running backs. They can’t block him. He makes it really difficult for a quarterback to hold onto the ball for a long time."

Adams and Seattle's defense will face a winless Jets offense that's missing at least one starting wide receiver. Rookie Denzel Mims will be out on Sunday due to a family emergency while Jamison Crowder is questionable with a calf injury.

There's no doubt Adams will make life even more difficult for Darnold and New York's remaining healthy receivers this weekend.

"Everybody knows what he what he brings to the table and what he can do. The caliber of player that he is, a Pro Bowl caliber player," Crowder said earlier this week. "He's definitely the guy that you circle on the scouting report, see where he's at it all the times but at the end of the day you've got to go out there and play, and make plays, still have fun and try to do your thing."

Beyond those in a Jets uniform that will line up against Adams on Sunday, players like Marcus Maye are excited just to spend some time in person with their former teammate. Maye, who was drafted one round after Adams in 2017, said he's kept in close contact with his fellow safety ever since the trade over the summer.

"We talk after every game, we talk throughout the week and stuff like that," Maye said. "I mean we haven't missed a beat with communication I've been keeping track, he's been keeping track. We're still in communication with each other."

At the end of the day, pleasantries aside, there's a game to played. Seattle still has a shot to win the NFC West while the Jets are still in pursuit of their first win of the year.

Adams is poised to make Sunday miserable for Darnold if he can provide pressure and establish his presence defending New York's passing game.

Adams told reporters that he's stoked to play against Darnold when he's not wearing a red jersey, as quarterbacks do in practice. The Jets quarterback also can't wait for the opportunity.

"I think going up against someone so much in practice during training camp definitely helps. So again, I’ve just got to continue to watch tape of their defense and how they continue to use him, whether it’s blitzing or in coverage. Like I said, we’ve got our hands full, but we’re excited for the challenge.

