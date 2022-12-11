Jets' Mike White Visits Hospital After Hurting Ribs in Loss to Bills

Mike White played through the pain on Sunday in Buffalo, returning to the game after a crushing blow to the ribs in the third quarter.

An update from Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the game added even more context to just how much White was suffering as he went back into the game, fighting to lead New York in the fourth quarter.

"We're going to send him to the hospital just to make sure that he's good. It's more precautionary than anything," Saleh told reporters after the 20-12 loss.

White went down hard after taking a massive hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the third quarter. The signal-caller was slow to get up and eventually strolled to the sideline, replaced by backup Joe Flacco for the second time of the game.

In the first half, White returned quickly after a different blow in the pocket, simply needing to catch his breath on the sideline. It was a different story when White got hurt for the second time. Cameras picked up the quarterback walking slowly toward the locker room, visibly in discomfort, when Flacco took over.

Saleh explained after the game that White went through a complete evaluation at that point before rejoining his teammates. Only when the Jets had confirmation that he was good to go did they allow White to return to the game.

"Everything checked out good, he felt good and wanted to come back in," Saleh explained.

You could tell White wasn't 100 percent the rest of the way, though. Under pressure constantly, White would grimace and need extra time standing up after every big hit as New York tried to mount a comeback.

New York ended up losing the game, but White still gave them a chance down the stretch. Mixing in some impressive throws in tight windows, White finished with 268 yards through the air on 27-of-44 passing. He was sacked three times and while he didn't throw for any touchdowns, he also didn't turn the ball over.

Asked if White will start next week, assuming he is healthy enough to play, Saleh nodded.

"For sure," he said, quickly.

Saleh gave a few more injury updates as well. Receiver Corey Davis, who left the game with a head injury early on, is in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is day-to-day with a calf injury and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

