Isaiah Dunn Making His Presence Felt With Jets

The Jets secondary is full of inexperienced, unproven players. At the moment, it appears to be the weakest link for New York as the season fast approaches.

There is one very promising sign at the position, however. Undrafted rookie Isaiah Dunn has come out of nowhere with an excellent offseason campaign thus far, making a claim that he belongs as a regular contributor at cornerback.

Gang Green handed Dunn the largest contract ever for an undrafted cornerback following this year’s draft. Clearly, Joe Douglas and Co. saw serious potential in the Oregon State product, and their investment is paying dividends.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that the team had their eyes on Dunn in the draft, and felt they had to pounce after he was not selected.

"Dunn has already made his presence felt," Ulbrich said this week. “He’s a guy that’s grown every day. He’s making a push not just to make this team but to contribute.”

Media members watching the Jets' offseason workouts have been raving about Dunn on social media. New York Daily News reporter DJ Bien Aime detailed the Oakland native’s excellent play on Wednesday, describing numerous pass breakups on Twitter.

It would be shocking at this point to see Dunn fail to make the team. The six-foot, 194-pounder can be used in the slot or on the outside, and with a lack of depth at corner, he will get opportunities to prove he is an NFL-caliber starter this season.

The 22 year old is turning into quite the story. New York has to hope Dunn continues on an upward trajectory, and that he will provide a boost to a weak unit.

