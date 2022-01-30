Ex-Jets Scout Warns Jets Not to Trade For Calvin Ridley

This former scout says the Jets should not trade for Atlanta Falcons star receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason, saying the wideout would not be a good fit with New York.

Looking at the news this offseason, there seems to be a Calvin Ridley sweepstakes.

However, after watching the Falcons' wide receiver in his three most productive games in 2021, I am not seeing what all the excitement is about. I am seeing an inconsistent receiver who is on the decline.

After playing five games last season, Ridley unexpectedly stepped away from the Falcons stating he needed to take a "mental health break." By no means, should somebody's mental health not be taken seriously. However, now that the season is over, Ridley seems to be good to go again. He even liked a tweet which stated, "I really hope the Miami Dolphins get Calvin Ridley." It was also reported Ridley unliked the tweet.

Ridley's decision to step away from the team for most of last season has not sat well with part of the Falcons' fan base who "believes he faked these struggles to force his way out of Atlanta," according to sportstalkatl.com.

While these claims can not be substantiated, as an evaluator, the timeline of events does raise questions.

When weighing whether or not the Jets should trade for Ridley, all of that factors in, but that is not the main concern.

Ridley was not a big-time playmaker on film. That is the main concern.

He looked like a gifted athlete with speed, who did not fit in on Atlanta's offense. The timing on some of his routes was off. He looked like an athlete trying to play wide receiver.

Ridley was inconsistent at creating separation at every route level and he looked downright awkward when targeted deep.

Ridley also dropped some passes that were right in his hands (NYG, WSH).

Over the course of Ridley's four-year pro career, he has played 49 games and caught 248 passes (380 targets) for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In 2021, his per-catch-average fell off a cliff. In the three years prior, Ridley averaged 13.93 yards-per catch, but last season, that number dropped off (9.1 avg.).

All things considered, this is adding up to be a bad trade option. The Jets could get any number of speed receivers with questionable hands in the latter rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft for a lot less than the $11 million dollars Ridley is scheduled to earn in 2022.

His career statistical production does not warrant trading a higher round pick in exchange for either. Ridley has averaged 68.2 yards receiving per game. The career target vs. receptions numbers are also alarming (132 missed opportunities).

Should the Jets Trade For Falcons WR Calvin Ridley? This ex-Jets scout reveals his scouting report on Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley. Calvin Ridley Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-1, 190 pounds (1st round 2018 Alabama) 40-yard dash time at the 2018 NFL Combine: 4.43 2021 game film reviewed: (9/19) TB, (9/26) NYG and (10/3) WSH Grade: C (average; nothing special about the player) Scouting Report Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Lanky receiver with long arms, excellent track speed, average hands and average playmaking ability. Fast off the line of scrimmage. His start looks like an Olympic track star when a race begins. Really accelerates quickly. Smooth long strider. Showed inconsistent ability to create seperation and he looked extremely average picking up additional yardage after receptions. Lacked competitiveness against corners. Tended to get stopped right after receptions or took what defenses gave him. Not elusive. If he picks up additional yardage it is based on speed. Questionable hands. Had drops. Hard looking hands - can double clutch at times. Good, but not great catch radius. Seemed distracted. There were times he was open and the QB did not throw to him. Most dependable short range. His best route was the crossing route. Could not get open deep and did not show the ability to adjust back or high-point the ball effectively due to mistiming the jump. Puts in adequate effort as a run blocker, but does just enough to barely get by. Sporadic player overall.

Trading for Ridley does not make sense for all the reasons stated. He also does not fit the Jets. This is not just about 40 times, it is also about chemistry and fit. The Jets need to surround quarterback Zach Wilson with receivers with large catch radiuses and the ability to consistently pick up yardage after catching short-range passes. This is not Ridley.

My gut instinct is, Ridley is going to be an issue going forward. He is another one of these talented, but problematic receivers like Josh Gordon, Dez Bryant, Terrell Owens, Odell Beckham Jr., and Antonio Brown, only without the same kind of star power.

