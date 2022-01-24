Top Prospects to Watch for Jets in Next Week's Senior Bowl

With the NFL Draft three months away and a large roster overhaul likely inbound, the New York Jets have some work to do. Luckily, for at least one of the pre-draft scouting stops, they’ll have a front row seat.

Robert Saleh and his staff were selected to coach the National Team in the Senior Bowl on February 5th. It’s an opportunity to get a closer look at some of the best upperclassmen in the country, coaching a week of practice before putting on the headset on gameday that Saturday.

Of course, only half of the Senior Bowl participants will work under Saleh’s tutelage for the week, but if the Jets like what they see, there’s a good chance they’ll dip into that pool of players come the last weekend of April.

Here are some names to pay attention to next week:

Five Prospects to Watch for Jets in Next Week's Senior Bowl Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Projected Round: 1 There might not be a better all-around linebacker in this class than Lloyd, who captained a Pac-12 winning, stingy Utah defense this past season. Lloyd can rush the passer (eight sacks in 2021), take on blockers at the line of scrimmage in the run game (111 tackles), and blanket tight ends in coverage (four interceptions). At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, the two-time Butkus Award Finalist and consensus All-American has the length and speed to play sideline to sideline, perfectly in the mold of a Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich style linebacker. The Jets need defensive playmakers anywhere they can find them, and pairing Lloyd with CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams can give them the linebacking corps to anchor the defense for the foreseeable future. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Projected Round: 2 The Jets didn’t prioritize tight end last offseason, and it came back to bite them badly, as they got absolutely no production out of this position group. Enter McBride, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior who caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards for Colorado State this past season. McBride is surprisingly quick for his size, separating from defenders in the short passing game with the ability to drag guys down the field with him for extra yardage after the catch. He also handles his Y-Tight End duties masterfully, fiercely taking on defensive ends on the edges to open up holes in the run game. Many are wondering why he managed just one touchdown in 2021, but that appeared to be more due to CSU’s run-heavy red zone offense. He caught four touchdowns in just four games in 2020, and with his frame, it shouldn’t be a concern. This is the best tight end in the draft and one of the more heavily mocked players to New York. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Projected Round: 2 Joe Douglas has spent the better part of his tenure trying to strengthen the offensive line to better protect his young quarterback, and he isn’t going to stop now. New York will target at least one interior offensive lineman this offseason, and right guard is the major hole. Zion Johnson is an immediate plug-and-play option that will instantly bolster the line up front. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior started his career at Davidson, dominating FCS programs and paving the way for a triple-option offense that averaged 429 rushing yards per game. That drew the attention of Boston College, who signed him and watched him anchor the left side of the line at both guard and tackle during his three-year tenure there. He’s scheme-versatile, has exceptional hand placement, and is an overall brute in the run game. He’s also extremely smart and was a team captain for BC, traits that should stick out when learning a playbook during a one-week camp for Saleh. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Projected Round: 2 Penn State has produced quite a few impact pass rushers the past couple of years in Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Yetur Gross-Matos. This year is no different, and Ebiketie leads the pack for the Nittany Lions. The senior posted 9.5 sacks with two forced fumbles this past season, including an impressive two-sack performance against the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines. Ebiketie is still somewhat raw when it comes to having a wide array of pass-rush moves, but he’s exceptionally quick off the snap and routinely beat offensive tackles around the outside. With his top-level athleticism at 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, Saleh is bound to fall in love with the Penn State product, and he can never have too many pass rushers on the defensive line with the way he rotates guys in and out. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner gets all the buzz for Cincinnati, projecting as an early pick in the first round of the 2022 draft, but it’s Coby Bryant that just took home the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. He allowed 460 total yards in 14 games in 2021, an average of only 32.9 yards per game, despite finding himself picked on regularly due to Gardner’s reputation. He notched three interceptions in that time as well. Bryant isn’t particularly showy. He is, however, incredibly fundamentally sound, with a keen sense of offensive route trees that he uses to diagnose plays in real time. He can flip his hips and go stride for stride with faster receivers on go-routes, but can just as easily play downhill and tackle on the edges to prevent big plays. This is an experienced, highly successful corner with an understanding of both man and zone concepts that should flourish at the Senior Bowl.

Honorable Mentions

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Jalen Pitre, CB, Baylor

Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

