New York Jets Quarterback Lands in Middle of the Pack for QB Rankings
The New York Jets are off to a solid start to the campaign, as they have a 2-1 record and Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback in all three games.
Coming into the season, there were a ton of questions about the health of Rodgers, and rightfully so. The 40-year-old was coming off an Achillies injury and if he wasn’t the same quarterback, it would have been understandable.
However, the veteran is getting better and better as the weeks go on. For years, the Jets have been looking for a quarterback and Rodgers was supposed to be the savior last year. Unfortunately, the franchise had to wait a bit longer than they would have liked.
So far this season, Rodgers has totaled 624 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. It has been a really solid start to the campaign for the veteran quarterback, and there is a lot of hope for the franchise.
With three weeks of the season completed, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently released his quarterback rankings. For Rodgers, he fell in slightly above the middle of the pack so far.
“13. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: Also hasn't been consistently reliable since 2021, but he has more accolades, and there are hints that he might have one more standout season in him. This campaign really could go either way for the 40-year-old.”
Rodgers being ranked at 13th through three weeks seems like a pretty fair rating, as he didn’t do much in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Where the veteran really started to shine was in the win against the Tennessee Titans.
In the win against the Titans, the future Hall of Famer totaled 176 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. It was a big step in the right direction, as he led the Jets on a nice drive in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Week 3 was easily the best performance for the talented quarterback, as he totaled 281 passing yards and two passing touchdowns against a pretty good New England Patriots defense.
Even though Rodgers is off to a nice start this season, there are a lot of good quarterbacks in the league that are above him in the rankings. However, if he plays like he did against the Patriots, there is room to move up in the rankings.
Next up for the veteran and New York will a challenging task against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.