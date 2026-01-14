Steelers Next Head Coach Odds: Chris Shula Set as Favorite to Land Pittsburgh Gig

Many people believed that Mike Tomlin would remain as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach after he clinched the AFC North and a spot in the playoffs, but unfortunately, a seventh-straight playoff loss was enough for him to step aside. The Steelers are all of a sudden an attractive landing spot for plenty of head coach candidates.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released a list of odds for who the Steelers' next head coach will be. Whoever it is, it'll be just their fourth head coach since 1969.

Steelers Next Head Coach Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Shula +190

Brian Flores +400

Robert Saleh +700

Curt Cignetti +750

Jesse Minter +800

Vance Joseph +850

Mike McDaniel +1000

Klint Kubiak +1000

Kevin Stefanski +1000

John Harbaugh +1300

Grant Udinski +1600

Nate Scheelhaase +2000

Marcus Freeman +2000

Mike LaFleur +2500

Chris Shula is the current betting favorite to land the gig in Pittsburgh. He has served as the Rams' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons and served in several other roles with the Rams dating back to 2017. He is yet another member of the Sean McVay coaching tree and would be the next to make the leap to a head coaching role.

Brian Flores is second on the odds list at +400. The Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator makes a ton of sense for the Steelers. He certainly has the coaching ability to be a head coach for the second time in his career, but the way he left the Miami Dolphins has given some other teams pause to hire him as a head coach moving forward.

Another notable name on the list is John Harbaugh. The former Ravens head coach may make a leap from one AFC North team to another, which would make for a couple of fascinating rivalry games next season.

