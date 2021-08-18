August 18, 2021
Jets' Rookie to Miss Another Preseason Game With Quad Injury

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

One of the stars of training camp for the Jets will need to wait another week before his first chance to get in-game reps this preseason.

Elijah Mooore is still nursing his quad injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. The head coach said New York isn't expecting the second-rounder to suit up on Saturday in Green Bay—after this week's joint practices with the Packers—but the following week against the Eagles could be an option. 

"Hopefully we get him back next week for Philadelphia. Not worried about his status for Week One," Saleh said.

Jets Place Cameron Clark on Injured Reserve, Waive Three Players

As much as Moore is missing out on valuable opportunities to build chemistry with fellow rookie Zach Wilson, learning this new offensive scheme, New York has every right to be cautious with a player that's poised to be a key factor within this team's aerial attack in 2021.

Saleh didn't seem too concerned about whether or not Moore will be able to shake this injury and be available for the regular season. After all, Week 1 is still just about one month away.

“I’m an optimist. So I’m never worried until I’m worried," Saleh said earlier in the week when Moore first got injured.

MORE:

