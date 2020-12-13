Jets-Seahawks Predictions: Does New York's Offense Have What it Takes For an Upset?

Heading into Week 14, there are only two teams in the NFL that on average give up more than 286 passing yards per game.

The New York Jets (291) and the Seattle Seahawks (309.8).

These two teams may be the worst at defending the pass in 2020, at least on paper, but they're in very very different overall positions drawing closer to the conclusion of the regular season.

Seattle (8-4) is in contention for an NFC West division title with four games left to play. Quarterback Russell Wilson is having an MVP-caliber campaign while wide receiver and behemoth DK Metcalf is leading the league in receiving yards. Plus, former Jets safety Jamal Adams is wreaking havoc on defense, inching closer to the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back.

Meanwhile, the Jets have yet to win a game this season. They've come close on multiple occasions—most notably last weekend's last-second collapse against the Raiders—but simply haven't been able to get the job done.

That brings us to the question that's become a bit of a tradition here at Jets Country this season. Is this finally the week New York wins a game?

Based on record and personnel on the opposing sideline, this matchup doesn't bode well for the Jets. A road game against one of the most high-octane offenses in the sport for a team that's struggled mightily against potent aerial attacks this year isn't exactly a recipe for success.

Then again, let's give New York some credit. Optimism has built over the last few games as those suited up in green and white have put 27-plus points on the board in three of their last four contests. That's impressive for a team that had scored more than 17 only once the entire season leading up to Week 9.

Coming off the closest of close calls in Week 13, a performance that featured a season-high 206 yards on the ground, perhaps Gang Green can recapture the momentum sparked in its fourth quarter comeback last week and let it loose at Lumen Field on Sunday.

It's still asking for a lot. Seattle is poised to put up some jaw-dropping numbers against the Jets young secondary and if quarterback Sam Darnold struggles, it might get ugly quickly.

Without further adieu, here's our weekly prediction as to how this game will play out for New York:

Max Goodman's pick: Jets 20, Seahawks 37

I know what you're thinking. A three-possession blowout right after highlighting New York's recent close calls?

Hear me out.

The reason I think this game will get out of hand is who New York is missing. A team that's already been decimated with injuries and roster moves up to this point is now without its starting safety, a stud at wide receiver, an anchor at linebacker and an incredibly durable right guard on Sunday.

I'm of course referring to Ashtyn Davis (foot), Denzel Mims (family emergency), Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) and Greg Van Roten (toe) in no particular order. Not to mention the fact that Frank Gore (concussion) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) are questionable in Seattle as well.

Even with cornerback Bless Austin coming off the IR this week, I'm not quite sure how this still inexperienced secondary can keep Wilson and the Seahawks from putting this game out of reach. One opposing top wide receiver or tight end has had north of 100 receiving yards in six straight games. Austin's return is a plus, but not enough to end that streak.

With the Seahawks scoring points, it'll be up to Darnold and the Jets' offense to keep up. Seattle's defense may struggle against the pass, but it's the fifth-best unit in the league at limiting the run. Take away New York's running game, the reason why the Jets managed to stay in striking distance against Las Vegas last week, and you're asking New York to throw its way to victory.

Remember, the Jets are the NFL's worst at yards per game and points per game. With Mims out (and possibly Crowder as well), Breshad Perriman is the only remaining receiver that's consistently produced this year. He and Darnold would have to have a magical afternoon to make this interesting.

All of that being said, the Seahawks still can't take the Jets lightly (like they did with the New York Giants in a 12-17 loss last week). If Seattle can find a groove quickly, it might be too late for the Jets to mount another impressive comeback.

As we've said in the past here at Jets Country, New York will need a win against the New England Patriots in Week 17 to avoid going 0-16. That will be their best and final shot at a victory in 2020.

Related reading to get you ready for Jets-Raiders

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.