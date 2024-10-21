Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis Comments on Davante Adams to New York Jets Trade
Most of the talk surrounding Davante Adams being traded to the New York Jets has been in a positive spotlight.
From the Jets' perspective, this was arguably the most significant move they could've made during the season. Unless they could've landed one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, players who aren't typically traded during the middle of the year, landing the future Hall of Fame wide receiver was something they needed to do.
The front office should be excited about the move. While they should be criticized for some of their past trades and signings not working out, it's impossible to blame them if this one doesn't. Adams was a player who wanted to be in New York, and they now have him.
However, from the Las Vegas Raiders' perspective, their feelings are the opposite of the Jets'. That's part of the business, and they had to understand that once they weren't competing, Adams would want to play for a different team.
Perhaps one could argue that New York isn't in a much better position than the Raiders, but from a pure talent standpoint, they aren't comparable.
For Las Vegas' owner Mark Davis, he knows better than anyone that the NFL is a business. There's a reason why the billionaire owns one of the most notorious franchises in NFL history.
From Davis' perspective, trading a guy like Adams is much easier, given he's been in similar situations.
“I’ve grown up in this sport,” he said, according to Christian Arnold of the New York Post. “There is the business side of the building and the football side of the building. The football side is tough love, man. I’ve seen my best friend … Cliff Branch, he had to retire. I’ve seen all of these guys, at some point in time they said I’ve got to hang it up or this or that. You get really tough, thick skin.”
After Adams requested a trade, there wasn't much that Davis could do. At the very least, he had to make sure he got a competent return for the Raiders to help their future.
While Adams' time in Las Vegas didn't go as planned, he didn't sound upset about what happened. He also understood that it was part of the game and simply said it was "unfortunate."
“Unfortunate it didn’t work out. Only way I can sum it up,” he said.
The Jets will have to hope things don't play out like they did for him with the Raiders.
There aren't any excuses for it to go that way.