What the Jets' Free Agency Signings Mean For How New York Will Attack the Draft

Heading into this offseason, the two-win Jets had plenty of work to do.

New York needed to address weaknesses at practically every position, from the quarterback situation to smaller roles on both sides of the ball.

As the dust begins to settle after a hectic first few days of free agency, we have a better idea of how New York will progress going forward. That includes how the Jets will attack the NFL draft next month.

General manager Joe Douglas and his team remained relatively quiet on Monday and Tuesday while teams like the New England Patriots went on a spending spree. When Gang Green did made moves, however, they made big ones.

New York has reportedly agreed to three-year deals with defensive end Carl Lawson and wide receiver Corey Davis, both among the top options at their respective positions on the free-agent market.

To go along with Davis and Lawson, New York added linebacker Jarrad Davis as well as defensive back and special teams specialist Justin Hardee.

So, what does that mean with just about one month to go until New York is on the clock with the No. 2 pick?

Considering the Jets didn't address their offensive line as the top options came off the board this week—with Joe Thuney and Corey Linsley signing elsewhere—that could be an early indication as to what position group they'll target in the early rounds.

One option would be to take Oregon's Penei Sewell with the second overall pick, but they could also target some interior linemen a few rounds in to help continue to build this offensive line to respectability.

Depending on New York's decision regarding Sam Darnold's future, odds are the Jets will use the second overall pick to take a quarterback. That can certainly change in the next few weeks, though.

Obviously you can never have too many offensive playmakers. If Douglas' team feels a certain receiver or edge rusher is the most valuable when it's their turn to pick (let's say with their second first-rounder or an early second-round pick), they might pull the trigger. There's less pressure to pounce on a prospect that plays those two positions, however, now that they've agreed to contracts with established stars in those spots.

It's too early to tell—and who knows, perhaps the Jets will trade back from the No. 2 pick and mix all of this up—but signs point toward New York drafting in a different direction from Davis and Lawson's positions early on. Gang Green could benefit from adding a top cornerback, interior offensive lineman or even a running back with their second and third selections of the draft.

