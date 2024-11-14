New York Jets Superstar Quarterback Speaks Boldly About Interim Coach
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have had an incredibly disappointing season. Little has gone right and they enter Week 11 with a brutal 3-7 record.
Due to their horrible start, Jets owner Woody Johnson made the decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh after five games. To replace him, New York gave the interim head coaching role to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. That change has not led to much more success than the team achieved under Saleh.
Despite the team continuing to struggle under Ulbrich, Rodgers is a big fan of his new head coach.
As shared by Jets Videos on X, Rodgers spoke out about Ulbrich and had some great things to say.
"I think 'Brich is an NFL head coach, whether it's here moving forward or down the line," Rodgers said. "He is a leader of men and I'll stand by him. I'd love to play for him until the end."
No one knows what the future holds for New York at the head-coaching position. Ulbrich could end up earning the job long-term, but there are many who believe that the organization will look elsewhere.
Rodgers has been a part of the Jets' struggles, and that has led to rumors and speculation that the team could consider looking at other quarterbacks or that he could choose to retire.
In 10 games, the soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback has completed 62.4% of his pass attempts for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Those are far from the numbers fans have come to expect from the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.
There is still hope that New York and Rodgers can turn things around. If the Jets are going to do that, the turnaround needs to start immediately.
Up next for the Jets will be a Week 11 matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts. That game is a must-win contest for New York.
From a talent perspective, there is no reason the Jets should be struggling the way they have so far. New York has an elite offense and an elite defense on paper. Their losing has been a confusing situation for analysts and fans alike.
Hopefully, Rodgers will be able to turn in a vintage performance and lead the Jets to a massive win. If they can get the job done this week, they will give themselves a chance to go on a run.