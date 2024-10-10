Aaron Rodgers Reveals Relationship With Former New York Jets HC Robert Saleh
There seems to be some chatter about Aaron Rodgers not playing a role in Robert Saleh being fired. Whether he wants to go on the "Pat McAfee Show" and say he didn't is one thing, but the reality of the situation is that everybody should know what happened.
There's a 0% chance that the New York Jets didn't talk with Rodgers or have him play a part in their decision to fire the third-year head coach.
Look, there's nothing wrong with Rodgers playing a role in him getting fired. Sure, one could argue that he certainly hasn't been good enough to be calling any shots in the Jets organization right now, but just look at some of the moves the team has made since they landed him.
It's clear who's calling the shots.
If he weren't, they wouldn't have Allen Lazard, Nathanial Hackett, and many others.
That's a part of the business, as star quarterbacks always call the shots.
Despite him almost certainly having a part in that decision, Rodgers did take time out of his day to show appreciation for Saleh.
"I love coach Saleh. We have a really solid relationship. We have since I met him in 2021, and had a nice conversation when they came and visited us for joint practices. He was a big reason why I came to the Jets," Rodgers said. "Yesterday was a day that reminds you of the simple fact that all of us that have played know all too well, that it is a tough business. It's a beautiful profession. It's incredible. It has done so much for our lives, but it's also a really tough business.
As Rodgers talked about, the NFL is a business. Families are affected because of some of the decisions made, which was the case for Saleh, who has seven kids and a wife.
"What people can forget in this is not only is Robert a fantastic human being, and a damn good football coach, he's also a family man. He has seven kids. He's got an incredible wife. The business of football can be hard, not just on those of us who are playing and coaching and doing personnel things and ownership, obviously, but it's tough on the families."
It's great that Rodgers came out and had nice words to say about him, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he played a big part in him getting fired.
For New York, they'll have to hope that was the right decision.
If not, the two years of Rodgers in a Jets jersey will go down as the most disappointing span in this franchise's history, which would be saying a lot.