New York Jets HC Robert Saleh Seemingly Throws Aaron Rodgers Under the Bus
With a chance to win a game they had no business winning, in typical New York Jets fashion, they blew it when it mattered most.
Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the day late in the fourth quarter to solidify the Minnesota Vikings' win, a position he's succeeded in for much of his career.
If one organization understands what Rodgers has done with a few minutes remaining and down a touchdown in the fourth quarter, it's the Vikings.
Instead, they trusted their defense to go out there and get a stop and did just that.
It was an ugly day for the future Hall of Famer, as he simply wasn't as good as he needed to be. There won't be much more to say about the Jets until he starts to figure it out.
If Rodgers isn't going to be the quarterback he once was, New York shouldn't expect to be a playoff team. Sure, they have other guys, but as they've seen throughout the past two weeks, that talent doesn't mean anything if they still can't score points.
And from the sound of things, it might be even worse than it looks.
Rodgers took the blame for the loss, admitting that it wasn't a good performance.
“You’ve just got to be honest with your performance every single week and hold yourself to a standard,” Rodgers said, according to Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Obviously, I was below my standard.”
However, head coach Robert Saleh seemed to throw him under the bus a bit after the loss.
“Obviously, up and down,” Saleh said. “Unfortunately, that pick-six was a big difference in the game.”
If Saleh doesn't stand up for his quarterback, he should expect to lose the locker room soon.
Saleh and Rodgers have a confusing relationship. While on the outside looking in, it might not be as bad as it may seem, there have been moments where it's fair to question whether they're fans of one another.
It's also fair to question if Saleh is starting to believe he might lose his job.
In years past, he could look at who was under center and put the blame on that. Unfortunately, the Jets head coach can't do that anymore. Whether he wants to blame Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers, or anyone else, at the end of the day, this is his team.
If New York doesn't start winning games, he'll be the one who gets blamed for it.