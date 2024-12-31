New York Jets to Sign New Kicker for Sunday’s Game Against Dolphins
The New York Jets kicker drama will continue right up until the end of the season, as New York will have a new kicker for Sunday's game with Miami.
Greg Joseph will be signed to the 53-man roster and will kick for the Jets (4-12) against the Dolphins in the finale.
The Jets did not make this announcement. Joseph's agent, Brett Tessler, made it on social media. He not only announced the signing but said that Joseph would do the kicking for the Jets in Week 18.
The Jets are off on Tuesday and made no official announcement. They will need to make room on their 53-man roster for Joseph.
The Jets signed him to their practice squad last week as they were working through their options after Anders Carlson missed a field goal and an extra point against the Los Angeles Rams.
New York opted to go with Greg Zuerlein against Buffalo and made Carlson inactive. Zuerlein didn’t attempt a field goal or an extra point in the 40-14 loss and punter Thomas Morstead handled kickoffs.
Zuerlein is in the midst of his worst season as a professional, as he’s made 60% of his field goals and missed more than a month due to injury.
His struggles prompted a kicking carousel that ultimately landed on Carlson, as Zuerlein admitted he was dealing with mechanical issues that were leading to misses on several important field goals and extra points.
New York released Carlson on Monday in a flurry of moves.
If Joseph kicks on Sunday he will be the fifth different kicker for the Jets this season, along with Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader.
Joseph played earlier this season with the Commanders and the Giants and went 15-of-19 on field goals, along with 8-for-8 on extra points.
The 30-year-old first signed with the Dolphins in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic but made his NFL debut with the Browns that season before stints with the Panthers (2019), the Titans (2019), the Buccaneers (2020), the Vikings (2021-23), the Packers (2024) and the Lions (2024).
In 74 career games, Joseph has made 82.1% of his field-goal attempts and 90.6% of his extra-point attempts. His career-long 61-yard field goal came with the Vikings in 2022.