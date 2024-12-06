Top Defensive Players to Watch for New York Jets, Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets were supposed to have a stellar defense this season. Checking in with the unit after 12 games is not as depressing as one might think.
The Jets (3-9) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS in a game set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
When it comes to total yards allowed, the Jets are third in the NFL, averaging 301.2 per game. Against the pass, they are No. 2 at 174.9 yards per game. So far so good.
Ah, that pesky run defense. The Jets allows 126.3 yards per game, which is No. 20 in the NFL. Close to the median but now where New York was hoping.
Plus, New York only allows 22.3 points per game and has done a good job of sacking the quarterback. The lack of game-changing plays hurts, though. Just 10 turnovers forced and a minus-3 margin for the season.
Miami allows 328 yards per game. The Dolphins are a bit worse than New York against the pass and a bit better than the Jets against the run. Miami is also better in points allowed per game (19.3).
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
DE Will McDonald IV
His development has been one of the true bright spots of this season and the Jets have the second-year edge rusher for at least two more seasons (plus that fifth-year option since he was a first-round pick).
The next step is consistency. He had two sacks last week, but that snapped a four-game drought. Elite rushers don’t have gaps like that. It’s the place the Jets want him to get next, especially since his costs can be controlled for two more seasons before the fifth-year option.
LB Quincy Williams
He has been rather indispensable this year, especially with the injury issues to C.J. Mosley, who is still trying to return from a neck injury.
Williams is second on the team with 87 tackles, along with two sacks and eight tackles for loss. He’s forced more fumbles than any Jets defender (three), so his teammates would be wise to stand up ball carriers and give him a chance to take a shot.
CB Brandin Echols
Now that he’s off the injury report, he may get much more playing time this weekend if Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is unable to play. And it’s tracking that way.
This late in the season he holds an unfortunate distinction for New York — he is the only defender with an interception. He has both Jets picks. New York could use another on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins
LB Jordyn Brooks
He’s going to be all over the field so Jets fans should just get used to it.
Brooks leads the Dolphins with 104 tackles (61 solo), with one sack, seven tackles for loss, four passes defended and a fumble recovery. He’s having a Pro Bowl-level season for Miami and will be key to stopping the Jets’ running game.
DT Calais Campbell
The veteran is in great shape this season and the fact that Miami spread the pass rush work around helps.
Campbell shares the team lead with four sacks. He also has 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He’s also batted down five passes. He’s a great example of a player keeping himself relevant after 17 years in the NFL.
CB Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey is to the Dolphins as Gardner is to the Jets — except the argument could be made that Ramsey is better. He certainly has more credentials. He’s a Super Bowl champion with three first-team All-Pro nods along with seven trips to the Pro Bowl.
This season he only had two interceptions. But he’s also defended eight passes, registered 45 tackles and five tackles for loss.