New York Jets Urged to Sign Former Cowboys Second-Round Pick
The New York Jets offseason has went as well as it possibly could've. General manager Joe Douglas has built an above-average roster next to Aaron Rodgers, which is all they can ask for.
However, one could argue that if they truly want to reach their goal of winning a Super Bowl, more should be done.
From the front office's perspective, there isn't a reason to not go out and add another player or two. At the end of the day, if the Jets don't have the season they're expected to have, Douglas and others will likely not return.
It's a do-or-die season for the coaching staff, front office, and many of the players on the roster.
There are multiple pieces they can target, including former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick and Miami Dolphins starter, Connor Williams.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report suggested the idea of landing Williams.
"The Jets had offensive line issues last season and while they made several moves during the offseason to address that need, it couldn't hurt to bring in one more interior offensive lineman."
The 27-year-old went down with an ACL injury during the season for the Dolphins last year but was one of the better players on Miami's offensive line.
He started in all nine games he played in last season after starting in all 17 the year prior.
Last season, New York had one of the worst offensive lines in football. While they upgraded the unit this offseason, why stop there? As the Jets and many other teams have found throughout the past few seasons, injuries occur, especially on the line.
Having a veteran in place that has the history Williams does would be a perfect safety net.
His injuries are a concern, but if he can return to what he once was, he'd be an instant starter.