Report: Jamison Crowder, Jets Finalize Renegotiated Contract For 2021

Jamison Crowder will return to the Jets this season.

New York and the veteran receiver have finalized a renegotiated contract for the 2021 season, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Crowder, who turns 28 on Thursday, had been sitting out of OTAs up to this point, working with Jets general manager Joe Douglas on a revised deal. Due $10 million for this coming season, New York was looking to recoup some money to add another impact player this offseason if they cut ties with the wideout.

With a revised deal, now the Jets can bolster their roster in other places while keeping a talented wide receiver in the building as well.

Asked about Crowder at camp a few weeks ago, Jets head coach Robert Saleh assured reporters that the team was striving to keep Crowder.

"Jamison’s definitely got a role here and we’re excited to have him,” Saleh said.

Jets' Crowder Negotiating Contract, Absent at OTAs

Depending on the contract details, New York will now have a little extra money to work with and make the roster better. The Jets could use Crowder's cut to target an offensive lineman—like Morgan Moses—or a defensive back to assist Gang Green's inexperienced cornerback room.

Crowder led New York in receiving yards (699), receptions (59) and touchdowns (6) during last year's two-win season. It was Crowder's second season in green and white.

The addition of Elijah Moore through the NFL draft made the veteran's services out of the slot seem like less of a necessity, but mixing both together—along with offseason additions Corey Davis and Keelan Cole—has the potential to be a dynamic combination on offense.

Besides, with Zach Wilson under center, the more weapons at his disposal, the merrier.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.