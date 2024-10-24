New York Jets Make Latest Roster Move on Injured Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets made a roster move on one of their injured offensive lineman as they prepared to start their work week for the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Jets (2-5) moved guard Xavier Newman to injured reserve after he injured his neck in Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh.
Newman was off the field after an injury that required paramedics to stabilize his neck, strap him to a backboard and take him to a local hospital that had a tier one trauma center.
Newman was trying to help make a play after an interception but was blocked by Steelers defender Patrick Queen. The pair hit helmets and Newman landed on the ground. His head appeared to whip back and hit the ground uncontrollably.
Before he left the stadium, he was showing movement in his limbs and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said X-rays on Newman were negative, which allowed him to fly back with the team that night.
By moving Newman to injured reserve, the Jets freed up a roster spot. It also means that Newman can’t play in the next four games. New York used that spot to sign safety Jalen Mills to the active roster and then signed offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom to the practice squad.
Ulbrich told reporters that quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ hamstring flared up during Sunday’s game but doesn’t anticipate that the 40-year-old will miss Sunday’s game. He’s also dealing with knee and ankle issues. He was limited in practice on Wednesday.
Plus, the Jets may be getting healthier in the secondary. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed (groin) and Michael Carter II (back) returned to practice.
For Carter, it was his first on-field work since he suffered a back injury in the Jets’ loss in London. He was limited.
Reed practiced on a limited basis last week after he suffered a groin injury in the loss to Buffalo. But he was declared inactive before the Steelers game. He was a full participant.
The Jets opened the practice window for tight end Kenny Yeobah, who was on injured reserve.
The Jets held five players out of practice on Wednesday, who were during Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh — offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), defensive back Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and safety Tony Adams (hamstring). New York also held out defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee), who played on Sunday but missed the season’s first five games due to a hamstring injury.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) didn’t practice either.
Also on the injury report and limited were defensive end Will McDonald (IV (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), offensive lineman Tyron Smith (veteran rest), linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) and tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) Linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel) was a full participant.