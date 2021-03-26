NFL Insider Reveals Why He Doesn't Think the Jets Will Pass Up On Zach Wilson

Throughout the offseason, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has reported on the status of Sam Darnold and what the Jets may do heading into the draft.

Now, we have a mock draft from Breer, revealing the NFL insider's prediction of what New York will do with the No. 2 pick (and their second first-rounder later at No. 23 as well).

As much as the Jets are still internally evaluating Darnold, Breer can't see general manager Joe Douglas and his team passing up on a player of Zach Wilson's caliber with the second overall selection.

"In the end, my feeling is the chance to reset the quarterback-on-a-rookie-contract clock, along with Wilson’s upside, will be too much for the Jets to pass up," Breer wrote.

After Wilson second overall, Breer mocked edge rusher Azeez Ojulari to the Jets at No. 23.

"Ojulari just strikes me as Robert Saleh’s kind of guy. He may not be athletically what Paye or the two Miami pass rushers are, but he’s crafty in his ability to get to the quarterback and would be a nice bookend for new Jet Carl Lawson."

Wilson along with Ojulari (the defensive end out of Georgia) is the same first-round package that ESPN's Todd McShay predicted in a mock draft earlier this month.

Breer was the insider that reported weeks ago exactly how many teams have reached out to the Jets about trading for Darnold and gave an inside look as to what New York was responding back to those franchises.

If you're curious, Breer has Trevor Lawrence, Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all going off the board (in that order) in the first four picks of April's draft. The insider projected a trade between the Dolphins (at No. 3) with the Broncos as they move up to snag Fields.

He explained that he's not entirely convinced something like this would happen—where all four top quarterback options are selected before any other player—but expects each QB prospect to be taken in the first 10 picks at the latest.

To view Breer's full mock draft, click here.

