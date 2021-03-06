Jets Snatch Quarterback, Edge Rusher in First Round of New ESPN Mock Draft

We've seen this combination of first-round picks for the Jets in mock drafts before. A quarterback at No. 2 and a defender capable of putting pressure on the quarterback at No. 23.

Coming out of the first round with these two players would lay the foundation for quite the talented draft class in New York.

ESPN's Todd McShay mocked BYU's Zach Wilson to the Jets second overall before sending Georgia's edge rusher Azeez Ojulari to New York later on in the round.

Here's McShay on Wilson and why he's the best fit for Gang Green:

The logic here stands from my last mock draft: I expect Wilson to be the No. 2 overall pick, whether or not it is the Jets making it. Projecting this pick isn't necessarily suggesting they should or will move on from Sam Darnold, but if they do, Wilson is the obvious next move. If they don't, watch for a QB-needy team to trade up to take him here. Wilson is creative and can extend plays, he can hit the deep ball and his toughness in the pocket stands out.



Picking Wilson signals the end of Darnold's tenure in New York, meaning the Jets can try to cash in on even more draft capital by trading away the 23-year-old. That decision seems like it won't be made for quite some time, however, as general manager Joe Douglas and his team continue to evaluate all parties involved.

Now, here's McShay on Ojulari going 23rd overall:

The Jets landed a quarterback at No. 2, so let's pivot to defense here. They need someone who can get home on the QB besides Quinnen Williams, who led the team with seven sacks in 2020. Ojulari is a pass-rush specialist of sorts, showing good speed, bend and first-step quickness. As for the lack of playmakers on offense to support Wilson, keep an eye on free agency this month and then Day 2 at the draft, where numerous high-end receivers and running backs will be available.

Transitioning to the other side of the ball and addressing a need is a solid way to wrap up the first. At Georgia, Ojulari had 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss this past season. He's the kind of edge rusher that has the potential to slip to New York at No. 23 but could also come off the board a tad earlier, too.

From there, as McShay alluded to, expect the Jets to actively pursue weapons on offense in the later rounds.

