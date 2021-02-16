'Check Back With Us Soon': Jets Still Debating Sam Darnold's Future As Trade Interest Builds

As more teams reach out to the Jets about Sam Darnold, New York's message has remained the same.

The phone hasn't stopped ringing for the Jets as teams continue to inquire about Sam Darnold's availability this offseason.

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that four teams had reached out to New York about a possible trade for the 23-year-old quarterback. Breer revealed on Monday that more have called since then.

At least five different teams reaching out gives the Jets quite a few options if they decide to trade Darnold in the near future. According to Breer, however, New York is still giving those teams the same answer: "check back with us soon."

"Right now, the Jets coaching staff is working through its tape evaluation of the draft-eligible quarterbacks, which is a huge piece to all of his," Breer wrote. "The job, for the Jets right now, is to compare and contrast what it has in Darnold (at 23, with a year plus an option year left on his contract) to what Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance (coming on new/affordable rookie deals) could be for them."

Although there's no immediate deadline to make the decision on Darnold, time is of the essence. The NFL draft is two months away, a chance for New York to restart the clock on a new rookie quarterback (and possibly receive an additional first-round pick in a trade for Darnold).

Breer listed the Colts, Steelers, Bears and 49ers as possible landing spots for Darnold, a quarterback that's struggled so far but has the potential to be great at this level. His value, despite an overall regression in his third pro season, could increase depending on what happens with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Sure, Deshaun Watson could possibly be available, but the quarterback market at this moment doesn't have endless options. The "scarcity of available names," as Breer notes, puts Jets general manager Joe Douglas and new head coach Robert Saleh in the driver's seat.

