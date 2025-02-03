NFL Writer Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Jets' Davante Adams
The New York Jets' roster certainly is in flux right now.
New York hasn't been able to address the roster yet, but that will come in the near future. The Jets have a lot of decisions to make and one player whose future is in question is wide receiver Davante Adams.
He's a Hall of Fame-level talent. Adams joined the Jets in a trade during the 2024 season to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers. At this time, it's unclear if either will be back. If the Jets want Adams back, they will need to restructure his contract because his current cap hit of over $38 million for the 2025 season simply isn't going to work.
The Jets acquired Adams for a conditional third-round pick and he was everything the team could've hoped for. He had 854 receiving yards across 11 games played to go along with seven touchdowns.
It would be nice to have him back for a full season in 2025, but he did say his decision will have to do at least a little bit with Rodgers' decision.
Speculation already has picked up about what the team could do. Bleacher Report's scouting department took a look at each team and made hypothetical trade ideas for each. They linked Adams to the Los Angeles Chargers in a proposal.
"Hypothetical Trade We'd Love to See: 2025 third-round pick (No. 86 overall) for WR Davante Adams," Bleacher Report said. "Ladd McConkey is an exciting young player, but it would be great to see Justin Herbert working with a dynamic duo again. Going from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to McConkey and the band of underwhelming receivers the Chargers had last season was a steep drop-off. Targeting Davante Adams would give L.A. a tandem to build the passing game around.
"The Jets gave up a conditional third-round pick to get Adams during the season last year. It was a last-ditch attempt to make the team relevant with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Now that they have a new coaching staff and general manager in place, they could be willing to listen to offers. Getting a third-round pick would essentially allow the Jets to move on with nothing but cap ramifications from the whole move."
The Jets gave up a conditional third-round pick for Adams so this deal would nullify that. But, it is just a hypothetical and there hasn't been any concrete rumors linking the two sides together.
It's fun to think about trades, but we aren't close to any happening.
