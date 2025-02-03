NFL Pundit Proposes 22-Year-Old As Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The New York Jets are going to be the most talked about team in football over the next few months.
When you are in as big of a market as New York and have as many high-profile question marks as the Jets, you unsurprisingly are going to be discussed. New York has done everything right since the regular season ended.
The Jets got a head start in filling their general manager and head coach positions. Since they landed Aaron Glenn, they have quickly filled his staff. New York will need to take a look at the roster over the next few months and everything seems to be up in the air.
Who will be the team's quarterback in 2025? Will the Jets keep Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson? How will the Jets handle the cap? Which free agents will be back? The team has more questions than answers right now and the quarterback position obviously is the biggest one.
With each passing day, there is more and more chatter about the spot. Will Aaron Rodgers return? It seems like the most likely outcome will be him returning for a year or retiring. If he doesn't return, who will be the team's quarterback?
There has been a lot of speculation, but no concrete answers. Bleacher Report's scouting department took a look at each roster and proposed trade targets. One that was mentioned for the Jets was Minnesota Vikings 22-year-old quarterback JJ McCarthy.
"Of course, the quarterback dilemma is a problem and the Jets best hope would be to trade for a young quarterback on a rookie contract," Bleacher Report said. "The most promising player in that profile will be J.J. McCarthy this offseason. Even coming off a torn ACL he's a top-10 pick who is now potentially stuck behind Sam Darnold on the depth chart."
It would be great to land the former No. 10 pick. He's coming off a serious injury, but is just 22 years old and will be cheap for the next few years. While this is the case, for the same reason why a move would be good for the Jets, why would the Vikings move on from him?
Sam Darnold had a great year and has been projected to land a nine-figure deal in free agency. It's a fun idea, but doesn't really seem realistic to bring McCarthy to town.
