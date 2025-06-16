NFL Writer Suggests Jets May Part Ways With $44 Million WR
The New York Jets have made a handful of very tough decisions this offseason, but unfortunately for the front office, there are more to make before the season.
New York needs to figure out its wide receiver room in the coming months. Beyond Garrett Wilson, they don't have much.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points recently suggested the Jets could cut ties with veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, either in a trade or by releasing him, if the young wide receivers step up in New York.
"Allen Lazard’s time with the Jets has been a study in frustration and unmet expectations. Once envisioned as a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, Lazard’s production and impact have waned, leading to a substantial pay cut just to remain on the roster heading into 2025," Kerman wrote. "While some might assume this move secures his spot, the reality is quite the opposite: the pay cut makes Lazard’s contract more tradable, and the Jets could easily part ways with him if a younger, more dynamic receiver emerges during camp...
"The Jets’ receiver room is crowded and competitive, with Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley, and Xavier Gipson all vying for roles behind Wilson. The front office has signaled its intent to add more talent through the draft and undrafted free agency, further squeezing Lazard’s margin for error."
It made sense to cut Lazard a few months ago, but the two sides opted to renegotiate his contract instead. Now, a trade could make sense, specifically one to send the veteran wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers to reunite with Aaron Rodgers.
It's no guarantee the Jets will cut ties with the $44 million pass catcher. But if a suitor emerges in a trade and one of the younger Jets wide receivers shows some promise, it wouldn't be shocking to see the two sides part ways.
