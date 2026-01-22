Jets $40 Million QB Linked to Reunion With Steelers

The New York Jets took a risk on Justin Fields in free agency when they inked him to a $40 million deal, and this risk didn't pay off in the slightest.

Fields struggled for the entire season with the Jets, battling injuries and struggling when he was healthy.

As a result, it seems like the Jets are going to cut ties with him this offseason. They're likely going to opt out of his contract and let him walk in free agency, but he should still be able to find a job elsewhere.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested a reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers would be best for Fields this offseason and that might be his only chance to get back on the field.

Justin Fields could reunite with Steelers in free agency

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Despite being a 26-year-old former first-round pick, Fields is likely running out of chances to be an NFL starter," Knox wrote. "He never panned out for the Chicago Bears, and he went just 2-7 as New York's starter this past season. Fields, though, did go 4-2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers two seasons ago, and Pittsburgh was interested in bringing him back last offseason. The Steelers made Fields an offer in free agency, but New York's offer was better, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS.

"The Steelers don't have a long-term answer at quarterback and could use a veteran starter if Aaron Rodgers isn't willing to return. Fields wouldn't be coming back to the exact same situation after Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach, but he would have some familiarity with the organization and the roster."

The Steelers didn't help Fields turn into a star, but they got the best out of him. Fields was able to control games and come out victorious on multiple occasions in Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers in search of a new head coach, they will also be looking for a new quarterback. Adding Fields as a potential option in a quarterback battle would make a lot of sense. Fields, Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and potentially a draft selection could battle it out for QB1 honors in Pittsburgh.

