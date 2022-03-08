Trade Proposal: Cowboys Send Amari Cooper to Jets For Two Draft Picks

In this trade proposal, the Jets would receive Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper, taking their offense to new heights.

Amari Cooper is expected to be released by the Cowboys as Dallas attempts to clear cap space before the start of free agency.

But what if the Cowboys instead traded Cooper?

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country recently reported that Dallas has been attempting to shop the star receiver, hoping to recoup some value rather than simply cutting ties due to a financial bind. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport delivered a similar report last week.

Cooper, 27, is certainly talented enough to draw some interest. The former first-round pick has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in five of his seven NFL seasons. While Cooper's production dipped slightly in 2021—865 receiving yards on 68 catches—he tied a career high with eight touchdowns.

The problem here is that Cooper is guaranteed $20 million. There aren't too many teams that need a top wide receiver and have the cap space to afford his contract.

In the spirit of speculation, Bleacher Report presented three different trade proposals for Cooper this week. One deal involved the Jaguars, one was with the Browns and the other sent Cooper to the Jets.

New York certainly fits the mold of a club that would be interested in a player like Cooper. They have the draft capital to make a deal happen and they have more cap space than the vast majority of the league.

Before we break this down any further, here's a look at Bleacher Report's proposal, with some of Kristopher Knox's analysis:

That might not be what certain fans want to hear. After all, this team hasn't made the playoffs in over a decade. But by spending $20 million on a receiver, that could keep the Jets from targeting certain defenders in free agency. Remember, New York had the worst defense in football a year ago. Improving that unit under Robert Saleh will subsequently help Wilson and put the offense in more positions to succeed.

Don't get me wrong. Adding Cooper is by all means something the Jets should consider this offseason. Connor Hughes of The Athletic recently wrote that New York is going to "explore" how Cooper would fit in green and white.

Besides, if the Jets don't act, Cooper could end up with one of their rivals. The Patriots and Dolphins are reportedly interested in signing Cooper if he is released. In theory, that would give the wideout more of an immediate chance to contend.

It'll come down to how aggressive Douglas and Saleh aim to be this offseason. They can truly expedite this rebuild and take the Jets to the playoffs with the right moves. If an acquisition like this were to backfire, however, the loss of draft picks and the forfeit of financial flexibility would be an even tougher pill to swallow.

