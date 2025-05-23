Steelers Star Addresses Elephant In The Room In Aaron Rodgers
The Pittsburgh Steelers still aren't fully sure who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
Signs have pointed toward former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers landing with the franchise, but a deal hasn't happened yet. Rodgers recently opened up and shared that there are people close to him who are suffering from cancer. It's not too shocking that he hasn't made a big decision -- like playing for the Steelers or retiring -- when something like that is going on.
His future has remained a big topic and Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith opened up about Rodgers while joining "The Insiders" and speaking to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport and said the his decision hasn't been a distraction and that the team will be "really excited" if he does end up joining the franchise.
"I think we just try to put our best foot forward every day," Highsmith told Garafolo and Rapoport. "Like with who's in the building right now. I know Mason [Rudolph] being there, he's done a great job. The guys are rallying around him and, like I said, he's been with us before and guys know him, Pittsburgh fans know him. The way that he helped us finish in 2023 was awesome...
"I get asked a lot by my peers and some friends who are fans and stuff like that," Highsmith said when asked how often he was asked about Rodgers and if it was a distraction. "I just feel like in the locker room, we're in there working and I think that's just really what it's about at this point. I know that if he does sign, we're definitely going to be really excited to have him. We know who he is. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback. He's one of the best to ever do it. I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all, but we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table."
