Jets Insider Pumps Breaks On Dante Moore-To-New-York Buzz

The New York Jets need to get the quarterback position right this offseason.

That's an understatement and significantly easier said than done, but it is the case with the franchise. The Jets have tried. They've taken swings, like with Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. They've drafted guys high, like Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold. But things just haven't worked out. Now, there's an argument that it could be a franchise development thing. Darnold is leading the NFC's No. 1 seed in the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers will face the Houston Texans on Monday night in the AFC playoffs as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However you shake it, the Jets need to get the plan in order. That could mean taking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That could mean drafting a guy later in the draft and going with a different position with the No. 2 pick. That could mean rolling with a veteran in 2026 with eyes towards the highly anticipated 2027 NFL Draft class. No matter what, the Jets need to get a plan in motion. If they use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback Dante Moore of Oregon is widely expected to be the second quarterback off the board if he declares. But ESPN's Rich Cimini threw some cold water on the idea on "Flight Deck with Rich Cimini."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"From what I hear, I think the Jets do like (Fernando Mendoza)," Cimini said. "I think that they are fans. I have not been able to get a read on Dante Moore yet. He is only 20 years old, he's got only 18 college starts, and if you look at the recent first-round quarterbacks with fewer than 20 starts -- it is not a promising field. I'll read some names, check out: Anthony Richardson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Mitch Trubisky, Ryan Tannehill, (and) Cam Newton.

"That is going back to 2011. All of the first round quarterbacks with fewer than 20 college starts. The only star of that group is Cam Newton. Ryan Tannehill had a solid long career. The rest of them (were) either busts or underachievers. So beware of the college quarterback with very few starts. That's why Moore is such a wild card in this draft."

If Mendoza isn't taken No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, it would be a pretty big shock. Cimini isn't wrong. Moore has limited college experience and while he has flashed huge potential, the Jets can't get it wrong again. If New York doesn't feel confident in Moore, the team should roll with another prospect -- like Arvell Reese -- at No. 2 and pick a quarterback later. If they pick someone like Ty Simpson with their second first-round pick or in the second round, it would be much easier to stomach missing, than it would be to get the No. 2 pick wrong.

