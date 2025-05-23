Aaron Rodgers Reveals Sad Reason Behind Free Agency Delay
Former New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers opened up this week.
Rodgers has made just a few public appearances throughout the offseason. The former Jets star joined “The Pat McAfee Show” in April and opened up about all of the big topics of the offseason. From his stint with the Jets, to meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and even a conversation about the viral photo of him walking the beach, Rodgers covered it all.
One thing that he shared in his conversation on “The Pat McAfee Show” was that he was dealing with something in his personal life that has impacted his ability to make a decision.
Rodgers is a free agent still and since that appearance, there hasn’t been much said. That was until he joined "The Joe Rogan Podcast" on Wednesday. Rodgers and Rogan talked about even more topics than McAfee did. Unfortunately, Rodgers shared there are people close with him currently dealing with cancer.
"I figured it out during the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers said.
Rodgers has been at the center of some pretty ridiculous speculation this offseason. He has also been blasted on many occasions. Hopefully, he’s alright and everything ends up being okay with those close to him. There's been a lot of noise about Rodgers over the last few months but clearly there's a lot going on with him.
More NFL: Jets Star Makes Promise To New York Fans