Will Aaron Rodgers Play In 2025? Adam Schefter Dishes On Jets Star
Aaron Rodgers won't be a member of the New York Jets in 2025 but that doesn't mean that he won't end up playing somewhere.
He hasn't officially announced anything to this point. The Jets announced that they would be moving on from the future Hall of Famer but Rodgers hasn't really said anything. He showed up in a brief TMZ video walking toward his car but that's it.
We should hear more from him soon, but what will he do? ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the 10-time Pro Bowler's future.
"Anything could happen with him," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday. "I have a hard time believing that when there is going to be a team that is interested in having him come in with the way the last two seasons went that he's not going to do it."
Until we hear directly from Rodgers, anything really can happen. He recently has been to both the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants. We should start to find out more about his future in the very near future. Free agents can start talking to teams about deals starting on March 10th. Rodgers obviously isn't currently a free agent, but that likely will officially happen in the near future.
With that being said, we are roughly two weeks away from big changes starting to pop up around the league. He likely will make some sort of announcement before then, right?
