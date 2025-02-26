Jets GM Reveals New York Is 'Open' To NFL Draft Shakeup
The New York Jets sound like they are open to making a move.
The National Football League offseason is in full swing and all eyes are going to be on Indianapolis over the next few days. The NFL Scouting Combine will begin on Thursday and run through Sunday, March 2nd.
All of the NFL's top decision-makers will be in Indianapolis to get looks at the top prospects on the way to the NFL. On Tuesday, New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the media. Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of questions about the team's decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and about who will replace him.
Another nugget from the interviews that was intriguing was the fact that Mougey shared that New York will be willing to either move up or move back from No. 7 in the upcoming NFL Draft depending on how things shake out.
"I think at No. 7 right now we are going to be open to potentially moving up for a player or moving back," Mougey said. "All of those options are on the table."
This doesn't guarantee a trade will happen, but it sounds like the Jets at least are willing to consider anything at this point.
Free agency will kick off in March, which obviously will have a big impact on what the team does. If the Jets still need a quarterback by the time the draft gets here, maybe they could move up. It seems like everything is up in the air right now.
