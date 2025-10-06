Aaron Glenn Sends Message Of Hope Amid Jets' Historically Bad Start
The New York Jets have gotten off to quite a horrible start to the season. After five weeks, they're 0-5 with losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys. The losses at the hands of the Bills and the Cowboys might sting the most because they were quite lopsided.
Head coach Aaron Glenn is still desperately trying for his first career win at the top of the staff, but he's no stranger to struggles.
When he was with Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, they struggled early in Glenn's tenure. In fact, Glenn's current situation isn't much different than his earlier days with the Lions.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn remains hopeful after 0-5 start to season
"We just knew at some point it was going to break through and, once it broke through, man, we were just rolling," Glenn recalled to his days with the Lions. "Listen, I feel the same way about here, and I understand how the fans feel, I do. I'm hurting just like they are.
"But I do know this: I believe in everything that we're doing, and I know there's going to be a breakthrough. And when it breaks through, this thing is going to pop exactly like we all want it to."
There are a lot of similarities between these two situations, but there are also some stark differences.
The Jets don't have the incredible weapons that the Lions did when they began to turn it around. The quarterback play isn't the same. The defense is lacking the talent that Detroit's group had.
But some of the biggest differences are on the coaching staff.
Rather than having a defensive genius like Glenn running the defense, the Jets have Steve Wilks helping the Jets lead one of the worst defenses in the league. New York's unit has struggled in nearly every week, specifically against teams like the Cowboys and Bills.
The offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, has flashed some potential with his system, but it's still not the level that Detroit had.
If Glenn wants to remain hopeful, he's going to need to make some big changes.
