Former Jets GM Shares Aaron Glenn Endorsers, Including Bill Belichick

The New York Jets had a long 2025 season, but there are pieces in place that can help pull this franchise out of the gutter.

New York went 3-14 in 2025. There is no denying that. But unlike last offseason, the Jets already have a head coach and general manager in place in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. Towards the end of the season, there was some speculation out there about Glenn's job security with the franchise, although it was squashed over and over again.

The NFL is a fast business. Sometimes teams don't have the luxury of thinking about the future, but instead just what is in front of them now. Immediate results. But the Jets brought in Glenn and Mougey with the mindset that it would take a bit of time to really get this team back on track. New York had a bad season, but is now loaded with draft picks -- including the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft -- and plenty of salary cap space. It takes time to build a team the right way. One reason why Jets fans shouldn't give up hope with Glenn specifically is the sheer volume of endorsements this guy has. Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum spoke with Erich Richter of the New York Post and noted that Glenn came in with recommendations from Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, among others.

The Jets coach has fans around the league

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I knew Aaron Glenn for a long time, and you talk to people he either played for or coached for,” Tannenbaum said to Richter. “He had recommendations from Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, and Dan Campbell. Look, this year didn’t go great, obviously. What I can tell you about Aaron Glenn is that no one will be harder on himself than him. He takes this very seriously.”

That should be enough for a bit of grace. The Detroit Lions are the league's biggest success story over the last few years in turning a franchise around. When Campbell was hired as the team's head coach, he brought in Glenn as defensive coordinator. They went 3-13-1 in Campbell's first season as head coach. The next year they were above .500 at 9-8. The next year, they went 12-5.

The first season was rough. But let's see what they can do with a full offseason, a handful of draft picks, and plenty of money to spend.

